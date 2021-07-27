The George and Madcap Lounge: Historic building received major renovation

A historic Milwaukee building that’s been on the corner of 5th & National since 1882 recently received a major renovation and is ready to be revealed to the public. Brian is in the Walker’s Point neighborhood with a preview of Milwaukee’s newest event venue called The George and Madcap Lounge.

About The George and Madcap Lounge (website)

The sophisticated space, with its soaring windows and ceilings, 19th century architectural elements and modern finery, suits gathering on both intimate and grand scales.

The George and Madcap Lounge have partnered with the experts in entertaining at Saz's Hospitality Group to bring you the absolute best events in the city. Whether a modest celebration or a party for the ages, Saz’s has you covered. Customize every detail of your event or let our expert team elevate your vision from imagination to reality.