Expand / Collapse search

The George and Madcap Lounge: Historic building received major renovation

By
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Looking for an event space that offers guests a unique and intimate experience? Brian can help

He’s making drinks at Madcap Lounge, which offers a collection of spaces inspired by a London club.

MILWAUKEE - A historic Milwaukee building that’s been on the corner of 5th & National since 1882 recently received a major renovation and is ready to be revealed to the public. Brian is in the Walker’s Point neighborhood with a preview of Milwaukee’s newest event venue called The George and Madcap Lounge.

Two new luxurious events spaces are set to open this Fall and if you need a little inspiration for your next get together,

Brian is learning a few tip and tricks on how to enhance your table at home or next event.

About The George and Madcap Lounge (website)

The sophisticated space, with its soaring windows and ceilings, 19th century architectural elements and modern finery, suits gathering on both intimate and grand scales. 

Have you ever wanted to recreate tasty appetizer you sampled at a wedding?

Brian is at Milwaukee’s newest event space called The George where their chefs plan to take you on a culinary excursion.

The George and Madcap Lounge have partnered with the experts in entertaining at Saz's Hospitality Group to bring you the absolute best events in the city. Whether a modest celebration or a party for the ages, Saz’s has you covered. Customize every detail of your event or let our expert team elevate your vision from imagination to reality. 

The National Block Building at the corner of 5th & National has been a staple in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood for nearly 140 years

Brian is checking out the Celebration Suite in Milwaukee’s newest event space called The George.

If you’re booking a wedding or major celebration, there’s a new event space in Walker’s Point

Brian is getting a tour of Madcap Lounge – A new space that draws its inspiration from a London club.