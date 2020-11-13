The Front Porch has more than 10,000 square feet filled with inspiration

A popular trend in the fashion world this Fall is staying comfy, cozy, and warm. Brian is at The Front Porch in Waukesha where their boutique is filled with fun, festive, and fall-friendly clothes.

About The Front Porch (website)

We have a 10,000 square foot store in Waukesha, WI featuring high quality silk florals, home décor, antiques and vintage, gifts, unique cards, seasonal decoras well as a full women's clothing boutique with fun clothing, jewelry, purses, scarves and more! General Finshes retailer of Milk and Chalk-Style Paints & finishes for furniture rehab. Full class schedule with classes held for floral design, decorating & furniture rehab! Bridal floral service available.