The Edison in Milwaukee’s Third Ward
Brian Kramp is with their General Manager seeing why this hot spot should be on your list of places to dine this Summer in Milwaukee.
The Edison in Milwaukee’s Third Ward opened earlier this month and guests are raving about everything from the décor to the food. Brian Kramp is with their General Manager seeing why this hot spot should be on your list of places to dine this Summer in Milwaukee.
The Edison is an inspired, neighborhood restaurant
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward checking out their menu that has a brunch focus all week long.
Looking for a new spot for brunch?
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward seeing why this is the perfect spot to hang with friends.
Lobster or a coal-fired porterhouse
Brian Kramp is with their executive chef seeing why coal-fired is preferred for prime cuts of meat and seafood.
The Edison only opened a few weeks ago
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward seeing why this hot spot should be on your list of places to dine this Summer.
The Edison is an inspired, neighborhood restaurant
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward checking out their nostalgic cocktail menu that’s perfect for happy hour.