The Corners of Brookfield has a colorful schedule of fall events and activities designed to delight visitors of all ages this season. The annual changing of leaves brings with it some of the center’s most anticipated and popular events. Jordyn Swan, the Marketing Manager for the Corners of Brookfield, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

For details on events as well as dining and retailers, visit www.thecornersofbrookfield.com.