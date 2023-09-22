The Code 9 Project; suicide prevention awareness

National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is devoted to raising awareness about suicide prevention, reducing the stigma around the topic and encouraging those in need to utilize available resources. Brandielee Baker, president of The Code 9 Project, joins FOX6 WakeUp, to talk about suicide prevention resources for first responders and veterans.

The Code 9 Project is a nonprofit organization that provides education and training for First Responders, Veterans and their families for the prevention of PTSD and suicide.