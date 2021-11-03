The Christmas Fantasy House is back

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at this year’s Christmas Fantasy House and it’s all for a good cause! Christina is in Pewaukee with a preview of this year’s Christmas Fantasy House benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin.

Thursday, November 4th – Friday, November 5th, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 6th – Sunday, November 7th, 10 a.m. – 4 .pm.

Private Group Tours on Tuesday, November 2nd and Wednesday, November 3rd

About Christmas Fantasy House (website)

The Christmas Fantasy House returns this year in a newly-constructed Pewaukee home by Victory Homes of Wisconsin. Every Room in this beautiful home will be a holiday fantasy with stunning displays of décor, lights and holiday spirit.

Shop the Holiday Boutique and Sweet Shoppe. Bid on Silent Auction items. Purchase handmade ornaments at the Tree of Hope. Buy tickets to enter the Festival of Trees & Wreaths raffle. Visit the Raffle Basket area and drop your tickets in for a chance to win a spectacular basket. They are an annual fan favorite! And rumor has it Santa may put in a guest appearance on November 6th and 7th.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin. Click here to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.