Out of business toy store owner donates everything to charity for kids battling cancer

A small business owner lost her business due to the COVID-19 pandemic but turned her misfortune into joy for the Bottomless Toy Chest at Canterbury Village.

Marie Liburdi owned Teaching Toys and has lost two businesses during the pandemic. But the small business owner decided to donate her store's inventory after seeing a segment on FOX 2 about a toy drive at Canterbury Village benefiting The Bottomless Toy Chest. The organization delivers toys throughout the year to pediatric cancer patients.

"It's financial devastation for many small businesses," Liburdi said. "I don't know one toy store where kids can't come in and touch and play and try and use materials … Covid and germs, it's just a no-win situation."

Mickey Guisewite, executive director of The Bottomless Toy Chest, founded the charity after her now-grown son overcame his pediatric cancer.

"Our mission is to help empower children through the magic of toys," Guisewite said. "After he finished treatment, I mean, really, this just started as a toy drive."

After the closure of her business, Liburdi donated the remaining inventory to The Bottomless Toy Chest.

"To get these toys at this time is really going to help us not only be able to continue our program but to expand it," Guisewite said.

The amount of toys donated from this store adds up to thousands, but the owner says it's not about profits.

For more information about the collection for The Bottomless Toy Chest at the Collection at Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll:

https://www.canterburyholidaystroll.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CanterburyHolidayStroll/