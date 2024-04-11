The Balloon Adventure: Special event to raise money for local organizations

The Balloon Adventure that starts today
The enchanting world of Oz awaits in the showroom at Pier 290 in Williams Bay for an adventure unlike any you’ve seen before. Brian Kramp is checking out the more than 100,000 balloons that are part of a special event to raise money for local organizations that work with children.
Overview of the event
Land of Oz takes dedication
Giant balloons, photo ops, themed food
The enchanting world of Oz awaits
The Balloon Adventure that starts today
