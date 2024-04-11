Expand / Collapse search

The Balloon Adventure: Special event to raise money for local organizations

Updated  April 11, 2024 10:01am CDT
Brian Kramp is at Pier 290 where you can experience the Land of Oz come to life with more than 100,000 balloons.

The enchanting world of Oz awaits in the showroom at Pier 290 in Williams Bay for an adventure unlike any you’ve seen before. Brian Kramp is checking out the more than 100,000 balloons that are part of a special event to raise money for local organizations that work with children.

Land of Oz takes dedication

Giant balloons, photo ops, themed food

Brian Kramp is at Pier 290 in Williams Bay where everyone from Moms to Munchkins can enjoy a room filled with 100,000 balloons.

Brian Kramp is checking out the more than 100,000 balloons that are part of a special event to raise money for local organizations that work with children.

