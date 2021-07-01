‘That’s hot’: Paris Hilton brings iconic catchphrase to Tubi, Tiktok throwback event

Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service, and the social media platform TikTok partnered for their first-ever long-form reunion special, celebrating the best of the ‘90s and ’00s.

Hosted by TikTok creator Brittany Broski, the hour-long live event on Wednesday featured appearances from many celebrities including Paris Hilton — known for "The Simple Life" — and Joey Lawrence, known for "Brotherly Love."

The event also included appearances from TikTok creators, including Suede Brooks, Zack Lugo, Chunkysdead, Tre Clements, Wisdom Kaye and Rodney Lee.

The event was an evening of trivia, fashion shows and acting challenges.

It also featured nostalgia, including a moment when Paris Hilton used her iconic catchphrase "that’s hot," which was frequently shown in the hit 2006 show "The Simple Life."

Tubi offers nostalgic titles, including "Dawson’s Creek," "The Nanny," "Friday Night Lights" and "Degrassi: The Next Generation."

"They’ve got like 30,000 titles," Joey Lawrence said of the streaming service Tubi during the event. "I think people are becoming more and more aware of Tubi."

Tubi has more than 30,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest number of live local and national news channels. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

"People should know about Tubi. It’s growing," Lawrence continued.

