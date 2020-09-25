'That wasn't me:' Racine officer's accused killer testifies

Dalquavis Ward took the stand in his own defense, maintaining his innocence, on Friday, Sept. 25.

Ward is accusing of killing off-duty Racine Police Officer John Hetland during an attempted robbery at Teezers Bar on June 17, 2019.

For some, it was a surprise when the 27-year-old stepped up to testify. Ward, though, maintains that he had no involvement in the crimes he is accused of.

Prosecutors say that DNA collected from Hetland's body ties Ward to the crime. Ward said he was at a birthday party with family earlier in the day.

"We after that, smoked weed, and just stayed there the rest of the night," Ward said on Friday.

The prosecution picked apart his history of armed robberies.

"From 18 to 20, you had four instances where you took real firearms and pointed it at clerks here in the City of Racine, didn't you," Prosecutor Michael Graveley said, to which Ward replied "correct."

Officer John Hetland

Armed robbery at Teezers Bar

Graveley presented and read rap lyrics that Ward wrote, centered around violence, which read in part: "If a cop ever tries to stop me, we are going to shoot out 'til I'm dead."

Asked if Hetland tried to stop him on June 17, 2019, Ward replied: "That wasn't me, sir."

Both sides brought emotional closing arguments at the Racine County Courthouse on Friday.

Just before 5 p.m., the judge gave the jury instructions after closing arguments concluded.