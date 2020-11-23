Thanksgiving may look different, but we can still celebrate with our favorite dishes

Thanksgiving may look different this year, but we can still celebrate with some of our favorite holiday dishes. Meghan Sedivy, a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

Sage and Fennell Stuffins

1. Before even starting your stuffing recipe, you want to pick out the most nutritious ingredients available.

Start with selecting your bread- look for whole wheat bread options like:

Multigrain bread. Dietitian Tip: Whole grains are filled with antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals. They also may help with weight control and lower the risk of certain chronic diseases.

Next, pick out low sodium chicken broth or make your own broth. Dietitian Tip: Using a lower sodium broth helps to reduce the amount of sodium in your stuffing and lowers the overall sodium content of your meal.