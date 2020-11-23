Thanksgiving may look different, but we can still celebrate with our favorite dishes
MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving may look different this year, but we can still celebrate with some of our favorite holiday dishes. Meghan Sedivy, a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.
Sage and Fennell Stuffins
1. Before even starting your stuffing recipe, you want to pick out the most nutritious ingredients available.
- Start with selecting your bread- look for whole wheat bread options like:
- Multigrain bread. Dietitian Tip: Whole grains are filled with antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals. They also may help with weight control and lower the risk of certain chronic diseases.
- Next, pick out low sodium chicken broth or make your own broth. Dietitian Tip: Using a lower sodium broth helps to reduce the amount of sodium in your stuffing and lowers the overall sodium content of your meal.
- Last, focus on adding fresh veggies like fennel, celery, onion, and mushrooms Dietitian Tip: Packing your stuffing with fresh veggies, lowers the calorie count and adds more nutrients and flavor to the stuffing.
2. Preparing your stuffing ingredients
- Preheat your oven to 300°F and cut your multigrain batard into ¾-inch cubes and place on a large baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.
- Increase the oven temperature to 400 F and spray muffin cup tin with olive oil cooking spray and set-aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together broth and eggs. Add bread and toss to coat. Let mixture stand, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, fennel, celery, and mushrooms, and cook for 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened, stirring frequently. Stir in parsley, sage, salt, and pepper. Add vegetable mixture to bread mixture; stir to combine.
- Spoon stuffing mixture into the muffin cups. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through.
3. Pairing your stuffing
- Remove from the oven and serve immediately with your favorite Thanksgiving foods like turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans and enjoy with your nearest and dearest.
- For this recipe and additional Thanksgiving recipes and treats check out freshthyme.com and be sure to stop in any of our 5 WI Fresh Thyme locations for all your holiday needs.