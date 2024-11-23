Thanksgiving dinner giveaway courtesy of Interchange Food Pantry

Interchange Food Pantry Thanksgiving meals
Milwaukee's Interchange Food Pantry is giving away Thanksgiving dinners on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 -24. George Neureuther joined FOX6 WakeUp with more.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Interchange Food Pantry is giving away Thanksgiving dinners on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 -24.
Each family will get a turkey, all the traditional trimmings including cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie, and fifteen pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Saturday's giveaway will take place at the Interchange Food Pantry (130 Juneau Ave) from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Sunday's giveaway will take place at St. Mark’s AME Church Quality of Life Center (1530 W. Atkinson Ave) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
