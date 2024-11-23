Thanksgiving dinner giveaway courtesy of Interchange Food Pantry

Milwaukee's Interchange Food Pantry is giving away Thanksgiving dinners on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 -24.

Each family will get a turkey, all the traditional trimmings including cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie, and fifteen pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Saturday's giveaway will take place at the Interchange Food Pantry (130 Juneau Ave) from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sunday's giveaway will take place at St. Mark’s AME Church Quality of Life Center (1530 W. Atkinson Ave) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

.