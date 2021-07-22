Expand / Collapse search

Texas S'mores recipe: The Cooking Mom shares details

For it to be a true camping experience, there have to be s'mores, right? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe!

Texas S'mores

Ingredients:
Flour tortillas
Peanut butter
Chocolate chips
Miniature marshmallows

Directions:
Spread peanut butter on tortillas. Sprinkle a handful of chocolate chips and marshmallows on top. Fold over tortilla. Wrap in foil. Cook on grill over low heat for a few minutes. Remove foil and eat.