Milwaukee business burglarized, suspect wanted: police

Milwaukee police have asked for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect, wanted for a burglary on the city's north side Thursday, July 15.

Police said the suspect broken into a closed business near 29th and Teutonia – just north of Hampton – and took property around 1:20 a.m.

The suspect is described as a 30-40-year-old, African-American male.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

