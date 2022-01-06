Teenager charged with shooting 2 at Mall of America on New Year's Eve

article

A suspect was charged Thursday in a shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington on New Year’s Eve.

Kahlil Wiley, 18, of St. Paul is facing two counts of second-degree assault for firing a single gunshot that struck two men in the crowded mall on the afternoon of Dec. 31.

According to the charges, on New Year’s Eve, around 4:50 p.m., Wiley was on the third floor of the mall when one of the victims and his friend saw him and began to chase him. The victim later told police he was still upset with Wiley over a prior incident.

The victim said while he was chasing him, Wiley turned around and pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg.

Investigators determined the Wiley fired a single gunshot, which went through the victim’s leg, ricocheted off the metal railing and grazed the left shoulder of another man, who had no known connection to Wiley.

Security footage showed the mall was crowded at the time of the shooting.

The first victim was treated by paramedics and transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. The second victim was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police arrested Wiley near his home in St. Paul on Jan. 4. He had a gun in his possession at the time.

Advertisement

In a statement to investigators, Wiley admitted to the shooting. He said he fired first at the victim and his friend because they were chasing him, and he got scared when they started to close in on him.