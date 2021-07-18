Teen shot, killed near 37th and Lisbon

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that happened near 37th and Lisbon around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 18.

The victim, an unknown male, approximately 16-19 years old, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

The circumstances are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

It was the second homicide in two and a half hours Sunday morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android