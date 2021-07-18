Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot, killed near 37th and Lisbon

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that happened near 37th and Lisbon around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 18.

The victim, an unknown male, approximately 16-19 years old, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. 

The circumstances are under investigation. 

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

It was the second homicide in two and a half hours Sunday morning. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android 

13th and Hadley homicide: Man fatally shot
slideshow

13th and Hadley homicide: Man fatally shot

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 13th and Hadley early Sunday morning.