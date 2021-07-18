Teen shot, killed near 37th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that happened near 37th and Lisbon around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 18.
The victim, an unknown male, approximately 16-19 years old, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
The circumstances are under investigation.
Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.
It was the second homicide in two and a half hours Sunday morning.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
