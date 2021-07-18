Expand / Collapse search

13th and Hadley homicide: Man fatally shot

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a homicide that happened near 13th and Hadley shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, July 18. 

The victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

The shooting is the result of an argument. 

Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.  

