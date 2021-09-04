Teen shot, killed in Racine: police

Police responded to the area of N. Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 for a report of shots fired and a male laying on the sidewalk.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted and the victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

This is an active investigation.

Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

