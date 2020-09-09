Teen in custody after bomb threat against West Bend High Schools

West Bend police took a 16-year-old boy into custody early Wednesday morning, Sept. 9 in connection with a bomb threat posted on Snapchat.

According to police, around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 students from West Bend High Schools reported a suspicious Snapchat message to the West Bend Police Department. The message stated “Don’t come to school tomorrow” and included a bomb emoji.

West Bend Police began an investigation and alerted the school district shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police worked throughout the night to determine who perpetrated the social media threat. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 9 West Bend officers identified a 16-year-old male who created the message and posted it publicly.

At 4:30 a.m., West Bend officers took the 16-year-old boy into custody for terrorist threats, bomb threat, and disorderly conduct. Police say the 16-year-old denied placing any explosive device at the school or having any intention of placing one.

Police will be referring the matter to Washington County juvenile authorities.

The building was checked by both staff and West Bend Police Officers. No devices were found. There will be an added police presence at the high schools on Wednesday.