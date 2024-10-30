Ted Oswald request; transfer to Canadian prison under DOJ program

article

The Brief Ted Oswald is asking the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a transfer to Canada under the International Prisoner Transfer Program. Oswald and his father are responsible for an infamous and deadly shootout in Waukesha County 30 years ago. Oswald is a Canadian national, which would make him eligible for consideration.



One of the men responsible for an infamous and deadly shootout in Waukesha County 30 years ago wants to serve his sentence in Canada.

Ted Oswald is asking the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a transfer under the International Prisoner Transfer Program.

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said Oswald is a Canadian national, which would make him eligible for consideration.

The 48-year-old was convicted along with his father, James, after robbing a bank and killing Waukesha Police Captain James Lutz.

Right now, Oswald is serving a life sentence at Stanley Correctional Institution.

District Attorney Opper said she plans to object to Oswald's request for a transfer.