Team rock climbing, high school athletes compete in Milwaukee

You may not think of rock climbing as a competitive team sport. But it is bringing together Waukesha students in a unique way. Adventure Rock in Brookfield is the perfect place for teens to hang around.

"I’ve been rock climbing about two years," said Waukesha South High School senior Addison Barry.

Barry comes to Adventure Rock every Tuesday to practice. She is competing this Saturday, April 13 in the Wisconsin High School Climbing League state finals in Milwaukee.

"Rock climbing is this kind of niche sport. It can be an individual sport or it can be a team sport. We tend to attract a lot of the quote-unquote outcasts," said Lizzy Beach, Director of the Wisconsin High School Climbing League.

Barry climbs as part of a team. In many other sports, the people holding her up would be her rivals.

"I’m a freshman at Waukesha West," said Chris Landvatter.

It is personal for Landvatter.

"I’ve gotten a little more talkative and social with other people from my club. I’ve gotten a lot better at climbing," Landvatter said.

The students are already winning by building confidence and working together. While they practice together during the tournament, they will be judged as representatives of their individual schools.

"This year alone, we’ve had six climbers make podium. Which is a big deal! It means they go to finals," said Codey Gallas, Waukesha South coach.

No matter which member of the team succeeds, they all reach the top as one.

"It’s kind of nice because Waukesha is one city. It feels like a community. You get to talk to kids from other schools," said Abby Herche of Waukesha North High School.

The state finals are this Saturday, April 13 at Adventure Rock in Milwaukee. Organizers say 250 students qualified to compete this year. They say other schools, like Wauwatosa East and West High Schools, also practice together as a single team.