Teal Pumpkin Project promotes safe Halloween for kids with food allergies

This Halloween may look a little different this year, but eager trick-or-treaters and their parents are bound to come across a unique decoration sitting on their neighbors' doorsteps: teal pumpkins

The pumpkins — which indicate to passersby that a family has non-food treats like glow sticks or small toys available — are part of an initiative by Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE).

The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to raise awareness of food allergies, making Halloween safer and more inclusive for trick-or-treaters. The simple act promotes inclusion for those with food allergies or other conditions.

The campaign also raises awareness of food aversions, which officials say assists families who struggle to follow medically necessary diets each day.

This year, in place of a pumpkin, you may notice neighbors displaying Teal Pumpkin Pledge sign on their lawn or in their window. It's all part of the same initiative.

Teal Pumpkin Project Pledge certificate (FARE)

No matter how you choose to celebrate this Halloween, safety first!

