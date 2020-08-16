'Teaching kids resiliency:' Psychotherapist offers guidance for parents as school year begins

School districts throughout southeast Wisconsin are offering different options when it comes to returning to school in the fall. Doctors say what is consistent is that each learning model may have its own adverse effects on children.

It's been five months like no other. Psychotherapist Dr. Annette Nunez specializes in treating children and offered guidance during the transition in a pandemic.

"As we go into the school year, parents really need to ask what mental health services are available for your children, whether it's a school psychologist or social worker," Nunez said.

Nunez said the challenges and uncertainty this fall may have an impact on kids' mental health -- and the key is knowing how anxiety manifests itself.

"So there are three things to look for, sleep patterns -- if a child isn't sleeping through the night," Nunez said. "Another thing is physical ailments, maybe saying their head is hurting, their tummy isn't feeling good, they may not be hungry."

Lastly, Nunez said to be on the lookout for behavioral and emotional changes. She said fear of the unknown may cause children to be unsettled.

"The way kids learn about their world is play and socialize. It's the way they problem-solve and interact with others, and the way they emotionally regulate," Nunez said.

Nunez said now is the time to help children cope in new ways.

"The great thing about what is happening now is, it's teaching kids resiliency," Nunez said. "It's teaching them about life skills."

The doctor said shifting a mindset starts by controlling what you can inside of your home.

"I recommend parents write down on sticky tabs or index cards, notes -- positive quotes or positive statements that are going to get them through their day," Nunez said.

Dr. Nunez added that if parents have a choice of what school model to choose, make sure it is consistent for the year -- and to include the child in the decision making.