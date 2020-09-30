Expand / Collapse search

Teachers unions call on state to order all schools to go virtual

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Teachers union urges state to make schools to go virtual

Teachers union urges state to make schools to go virtual

MADISON, Wis. - Representatives of teachers unions in Wisconsin gathered in Madison on Wednesday, Sept. 30 to call on DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to order all K-12 schools, colleges, and universities to move to virtual instruction with no face-to-face instruction until community spread of the COVID-19 virus is contained. 

Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association (MTEA) President Amy Mizialko and Madison Teachers, Inc. (MTI) President Andy Waity were scheduled to speak at a noon news conference.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.

47% of WI hotels may close amid COVID, counting on local business
slideshow

47% of WI hotels may close amid COVID, counting on local business

A survey shows 47% of Wisconsin lodging establishments could be forced to close in the next year without assistance amid COVID, while 50% of staff remain out of work.

COVID-19 surge strains Wisconsin hospitals' capacity, officials say
slideshow

COVID-19 surge strains Wisconsin hospitals' capacity, officials say

The surge in cases is taking a toll on an already strained health care system. 640 people were hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons from Sunday into Monday, Sept. 28 -- another grim milestone since the pandemic began.

DHS: 2,367 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 17 new deaths
slideshow

DHS: 2,367 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 17 new deaths

State health officials reported 2,367 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin Tuesday, Sept. 29, and 17 new deaths.