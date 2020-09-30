Teachers unions call on state to order all schools to go virtual

Representatives of teachers unions in Wisconsin gathered in Madison on Wednesday, Sept. 30 to call on DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to order all K-12 schools, colleges, and universities to move to virtual instruction with no face-to-face instruction until community spread of the COVID-19 virus is contained.

Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association (MTEA) President Amy Mizialko and Madison Teachers, Inc. (MTI) President Andy Waity were scheduled to speak at a noon news conference.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.