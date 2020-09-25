Teachers get creative for virtual learning at Racine school

Now a few weeks into the school year, remote learning remains a challenge for some schools.

However, it has also provided an opportunity for teachers to get creative. At one Racine school, teachers are finding new ways to drive engagement.

It is far from your average gymnasium, but in this new remote learning world, Walden High School Gym Teacher Nicholas Hunt makes do with what he has.

"Obviously, you can't throw a ball through a screen or do that kind of thing. But we are trying to build a little community and have students interact with each other," said Hunt.

Nicholas Hunt teaches physical education virtually at Walden High School in Racine

Right now, the traditional team-sports curriculum is set aside. In its place is wellness and fitness-based instruction. Lessons, perhaps, even more practical in the heart of the pandemic.

"Students had to grab a couple objects, and we were working on how do we take things from around our house and turn them into a fitness-based thing that we can use," Hunt said.

A little down the hall, Elena Olive starts her math lab with greetings as she aims to bridge the gap between webcams.

Elena Olive teaches a virtual math class at Walden High School in Racine

Elena Olive puts student photos on binders to fill her classroom at Walden High School in Racine

"Teaching is not all about giving knowledge. Teaching is interactions," said Olive.

Yet, beyond Olive's screen, and with inspiration from the Milwaukee Brewers, she found a way to create a sense of community. She printed her students' class photos and taped them to binders, placing them at their normal desks -- a real-life placeholder until in-person classes return.

The Racine Unified School District plans to reassess its plan to bring students back to school next month.