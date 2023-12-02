Taylor Swift in Titletown? Fans eagerly await Sunday Packers game

article

It’s a chance to possibly see Taylor Swift in Titletown, but she’s not performing. There’s speculation she’ll be at the Chiefs-Packers game Sunday night, Dec. 3, to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play. And fans are hoping their wildest dreams come true.

"There's definitely a lot of chatter about Taylor Swift. We've got a lot of season ticket holders that are calling, asking, thinking the tickets are worth more than what they really are," said Travis Loftus with Ticket King Green Bay.

Like it or not, her possible attendance has created a buzz.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I have not, in my 23 years of life, known as much about football since she started dating him," said Lauren Heimerman, who lives in Green Bay.

"Anything she touches, attends does get a lot of people’s interest," said Marquette University Professor Jim Pokrywczynski. "Whether that’s on social media, whether that’s anticipating how they might that a personal encounter with the brand."

Professor Pokrywczynski researches sports marketing and brand tracking on social media. He says the fan enthusiasm shows the passion for the Swift brand.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"It is interesting from the fan perspective. What's the overlap between Taylor Swift fans and football fans before Taylor Swift and post-Taylor Swift, he added. "How you’re going to get this person in and out of the stadium and what happens fans are going to make to try to be at the right places, so to speak?"

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

At a press conference, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said this: "…is she supposed to be here? That's what I've heard, so we'll see."

If she arrives, she won’t be the only star in the stadium. Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles is married to Green Bay Packer Jonathan Owens.

But Taylor traveling to Titletown is a love story for Lauren Heimerman. "Quite honestly, her music has gotten me through a lot of hard times," she added.

The Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7:20 p.m.