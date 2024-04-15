Taxi rolls over person's leg and into Rock River in Watertown

article

A taxi went into the Rock River in Watertown on Monday, April 15, before floating down the river and getting caught up on a bridge.

According to the Watertown Police Department in a Facebook post, at 4:20 p.m. the police department got a call reporting that a vehicle had driven into the Rock River near the Senior Center near 1st and Wisconsin.

Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a taxi was helping a passenger into the minivan when it began to roll.

The driver tried to stop the van but was unsuccessful. The taxi rolled over the passenger’s leg, and into the Rock River.

The vehicle in the river. COURTESY: Jefferson County Scanner.

Watertown EMS arrived and transported the passenger to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Watertown Emergency Starting and Towing responded to assist with removing the vehicle from the river. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was contacted regarding the incident.

The vehicle caught at the base of the bridge. COURTESY: Jefferson County Scanner.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.