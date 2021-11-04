Looking for a tasty, convenient, and philanthropic Friday fish fry? Brian can help. He’s at Saz’s learning about their Traveling Fish Fry Drive-Thru and how it’s helping raise thousands of dollars for local schools and organizations.

About Saz's (website)

In 1976 Milwaukee native Steve Sazama, a.k.a. Saz, opened Saz’s State House Restaurant in a historic building nestled beside the railroad tracks on the West Side of town. Saz knew how to make his customers happy with great food and stellar service. What he didn’t know was that 45 years later Saz’s State House would be the cornerstone for a thriving operation that includes successful Catering, Festivals and retail Barbecue Products divisions. Get the insider scoop on Saz’s – click here to read the whole story!