'Tastefully Childish' fundraiser at Sheboygan Children's Museum

The annual Tastefully Childish fundraiser at the Sheboygan Children's Museum is taking place on Friday, Sept. 12. Cate Tinker and Christie Moore join Real Milwaukee to tell us more about what we can expect during the year's food-focused event.

About Tastefully Childish

What we know:

The annual Tastefully Childish FUN-draiser will take place on Sept. 12 at the Sheboygan's Children's Museum.

Tastefully Childish ticket entry is $90 for members and $95 for non-members ages 21+ which includes food, beer and wine during the indoor and outdoor evening event from 6-10pm. Proceeds from the event support the museum’s mission.

