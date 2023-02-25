Taste of Greece: Food festival brings community together

article

Milwaukee is getting a "Taste of Greece" this weekend, Saturday marking the first day of the event at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Taste of Greece includes self-guided tours of the church, which was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, live music and, of course, more food than you can imagine.

"It's great. Wonderful. The community has been awesome. Everyone's been very happy that we're doing it," said organizer Greg Papachristou. "A couple years after COVID, everyone is really happy to be back out in the public setting, enjoying our food and our culture and our faith."

Greek Fest usually takes place in the summer, but organizers said Taste of Greece is a way to connect to the community in the winter and raise funds.

This summer, Greek Fest will be held at the end of June.