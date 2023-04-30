Get a taste of Brew City with City Brew Tours

A city tour of Milwaukee with City Brew Tours is the perfect way to learn about Milwaukee's brewing history and taste some of its tastiest beers.

Discover the wonders of the newer and most innovative craft breweries joining Milwaukee's beer scene while exploring historic Milwaukee breweries. Touring all of Milwaukee's breweries would take a very long time, but City Brew Tours can show you some of its favorites.

You can find more information about the tours and tickets at citybrewtours.com/milwaukee/; enter code Fox6 for a discount.

