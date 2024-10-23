Expand / Collapse search

Taste of the Gateway discount dining days of 2024

By
Published  October 23, 2024 7:59am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Taste of the Gateway

What the organization does for businesses in the area and how the event aims to bring new customers to restaurants/businesses near MKE Airport.

Taste of the Gateway - Discount Dining Days is underway! FOX6's Zoe Chipalla is learning more about the two-day event. 

View menu & offerings

Zoe Chipalla checks out a few plated menu items.

About J Wonderland

All about J Wonderland: what they offer, where they are located, why they are participating in the event.

Process of making a specialty crepe or menu item

See how Boythayna creates a menu item.

Reopening of Landmark 1850 Inn

Zoe Chipalla has a look at the food.

Landmark 1850 Inn food

Reopening of Landmark 1850 Inn - new owners, just reopened after being closed for a few years.