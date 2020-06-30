Target is coming to Bayshore as new 'anchor tenant,' will feature 2-story shopping experience







GLENDALE -- Bayshore announced on Tuesday, June 30 that it has entered into a lease agreement with national retailer, Target. The exact opening date of the 128,512 square-foot, two-story retail space is not yet determined.



Construction is already underway on the new Target store. It will be located on the east side of the property on Fountainview Drive adjacent to the Lydell Avenue parking garage, in the former Boston Store.









"What we are doing as a whole is trying to craft a project that fits with the DNA of the community," said Kirk Williams, managing director for Cypress Equities. "It's just an unbelievable fit."





Future site of Target at Bayshore, Glendale

Williams said not only is Target answering the needs and wants of the community, but its location, which has an open parking lot, connects to the rotunda and parking garage -- which is ideal for the retail giant.



It is convenience that shoppers like Donna Lindgren say they will appreciate.



"Definitely bring more foot traffic, more cars, and just I think it will add a lot to this place," Lindgren said.





"This is a great win for the North Shore," Williams said.