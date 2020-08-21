Target fresh grocery pickup now available at 1,500 locations in 48 states, including Wisconsin

Target has announced fresh and frozen food is now available for same-day pickup in 1,500 locations in 48 states across the country, including Milwaukee. Guests now have access to shop for hundreds of fresh and frozen items via Target’s Drive Up (curbside) and Order Pickup (in store) services.

Drive Up and Order Pickup services will continue to be free, with no minimum order or membership required. Orders with fresh and frozen groceries will be ready within just a few hours and can be picked up at the guest’s convenience.

Fresh and Frozen Pickup Locations in the Milwaukee area:

12725 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield

2553 Sun Valley Dr, Delafield

7800 S Lovers Lane Rd, Franklin

1250 N Port Washington Rd, Grafton

N95 W 17707 Shady Ln, Menomonee

2950 S Chase Ave, Milwaukee

4798 S Moorland Rd, New Berlin

8989 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek

1250 W Sunset Dr, Waukesha

2401 Kossow Rd, Waukesha

3900 N 124th St, Wauwatosa

2600 S 108th St, West Allis

1501 Miller Park Way, West Milwaukee

Check out A Bullseye View to learn more.