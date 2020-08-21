Target fresh grocery pickup now available at 1,500 locations in 48 states, including Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Target has announced fresh and frozen food is now available for same-day pickup in 1,500 locations in 48 states across the country, including Milwaukee. Guests now have access to shop for hundreds of fresh and frozen items via Target’s Drive Up (curbside) and Order Pickup (in store) services.
Drive Up and Order Pickup services will continue to be free, with no minimum order or membership required. Orders with fresh and frozen groceries will be ready within just a few hours and can be picked up at the guest’s convenience.
Fresh and Frozen Pickup Locations in the Milwaukee area:
- 12725 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield
- 2553 Sun Valley Dr, Delafield
- 7800 S Lovers Lane Rd, Franklin
- 1250 N Port Washington Rd, Grafton
- N95 W 17707 Shady Ln, Menomonee
- 2950 S Chase Ave, Milwaukee
- 4798 S Moorland Rd, New Berlin
- 8989 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek
- 1250 W Sunset Dr, Waukesha
- 2401 Kossow Rd, Waukesha
- 3900 N 124th St, Wauwatosa
- 2600 S 108th St, West Allis
- 1501 Miller Park Way, West Milwaukee
Check out A Bullseye View to learn more.