Tall Ships America dock in Port Washington; deck tours, ticketed sails

The Brief

The magic of maritime history sails into Port Washington as Tall Ships America brings three vessels to town. Docking at the Coal Dock Park Promenade, these tall ships will be open for free deck tours as well as 1.5 to 2-hour cruises throughout the day and evening. Visitors can decide which ship and sailing experience they want, choosing between Deck Tours, Daytime Sailaway and Twilight Sailaway.



Tall Ships America brings three vessels to Port Washington from July 24 to July 28, offering locals and visitors a chance to step aboard and even set sail on some of America’s most storied ships.

Free deck tours

What we know:

Docking at the Coal Dock Park Promenade, these tall ships will be open for free deck tours as well as 1.5 to 2-hour cruises throughout the day and evening.

Visitors can decide which ship and sailing experience they want, choosing between Deck Tours, Daytime Sailaway and Twilight Sailaway.

What they're saying:

"This is an incredible opportunity for the public to connect with our coastal heritage," said Wayne Chrusciel, Director of Port Washington Tourism. "Along with Port Washington Main Street, we're proud to welcome the community and our visitors to this one-of-a-kind experience on Lake Michigan."

Ticketed sails

What we know:

Daytime sailaways are typically scheduled between late morning and afternoon and will be roughly 1.5 hours in length.

Twilight sailaways happen later in the day, just as the sun begins to set and will be roughly two hours in length.

Purchase tickets

What you can do:

Tickets can be purchased at visitportwashington.com.

The featured ships

Dig deeper:

Liberty Clipper (Capacity: 95) – A replica of a 19th-century Baltimore Clipper, this tall ship was built to preserve the legacy of American coastal schooners. She’s sailed everywhere from the Caribbean to New England and offers a thrilling, authentic sailing experience.

Appledore IV (Capacity: 48) – Launched in 1989, this steel-hulled schooner is a celebrated ambassador of the Great Lakes and beyond. Known for her educational voyages and youth sailing programs, Appledore IV brings a spirit of exploration wherever she drops anchor.

When and If (Capacity: 32) – Commissioned by General George S. Patton in 1939 with the dream of sailing "when the war is over, and if I live through it," this beautifully restored schooner is steeped in American history. With graceful lines and a powerful story, When and If is an inspiring reminder of resilience and legacy.