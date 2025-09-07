Tailgating safety from AAA; tips to protect fans, vehicles, homes

article

The Brief No tailgate would be complete without the all-important grill! AAA has some safety tips to make sure you grill safely, whether in the stadium parking lot or at home. AAA also has some safety tips to keep in mind when it comes to alcohol awareness.



It's time to tailgate! Football (and let's not forget baseball) means it's time to break out the grill and spend time with family and friends.

With that also come risks like fire hazards and impaired driving.

AAA wants you to celebrate safely with comprehensive guidelines to ensure your game day gathering remains memorable for all the right reasons.

Grilling in the parking lot

What you can do:

Tailgating in stadium parking lots brings fans together, but it also brings open flames, hot coals, and flammable materials into close quarters. Here are some safety tips:

Position your grill away from vehicles, tents, and flammable gear.

Keep a fire extinguisher within arm’s reach, not just for emergencies, but as a proactive tool to cool coals or stop flare-ups before they spread.

Never leave your grill unattended, even for a quick run to the cooler.

AAA notes that a fire extinguisher might not be the most exciting tailgating accessory, but it could be the one that saves your car, your gear, or even lives.

When the grilling is done

What you can do:

Safely shutting down and storing your grill is just as important as firing it up.

Here are some smart, insurance-conscious tips to prevent fire hazards and protect your vehicle and others:

Fully extinguish all flames and coals. Never assume they’ll cool on their own. Close the grill cover and seal both the top and bottom vents to cut off oxygen. If needed, use a fire extinguisher to douse hot coals, and stir them to ensure no embers remain.

Let everything cool completely. Hot grills, coals, and grease trays should be left to cool in a safe, open area—never under or near vehicles.

Dispose of ashes properly. Use a metal container with a lid to store cooled ashes, or dump them in approved locations on site. Never dump them on the ground or in plastic bags, which can melt or ignite.

Avoid storing hot equipment in your car. A grill or coal tray that’s still warm can spark a fire inside your vehicle.

Clean up grease and food debris. Leftover grease can attract pests and pose a fire risk. Wipe down surfaces and pack up trash securely.

Check for flare-ups before leaving. Do a final walk-around to ensure nothing is smoldering or leaking fuel.

Secure your grill for transport. If you're packing it into your vehicle, make sure it’s cool, clean, and tightly fastened to prevent tipping or damage.

Tailgating at home

What you can do:

AAA insurance experts recommend these precautions to protect your guests and property:

Position grills away from decorations and overhanging branches.

Keep fire extinguishers nearby and easily accessible.

Maintain clear walkways to prevent accidents.

Alcohol awareness

What you can do:

Alcohol is often a staple of stadium and at-home tailgating, but overconsumption can pose serious safety risks. AAA says nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic fatalities involve alcohol-impaired drivers.

Keep safety in mind with these key alcohol awareness tips:

Designate a sober driver before festivities begin.

Make sure water is readily available to all tailgaters.

Have plenty of non-alcoholic drinks available for consumption.

If a guest overindulges, arrange a safe ride home for them.