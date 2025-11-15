Tackling seasonal depression during the holidays

Seasonal depression is real and so is that one shady cousin who loves bringing drama to the dinner table. Life Coach Dr. Carolyn Anderson is joining FOX6 WakeUp live via Zoom to talk about how to handle both with a little more grace and a lot less stress.
MILWAUKEE - Seasonal depression is real and so is that one shady cousin who loves bringing drama to the dinner table.
Life Coach Dr. Carolyn Anderson joined FOX6 WakeUp live via Zoom to talk about how to handle both with a little more grace and a lot less stress.