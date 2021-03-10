'Systems outage' at Molson Coors caused by 'cybersecurity incident'

Molson Coors was hacked, a company representative confirmed Wednesday, March 10.

The company confirmed there was a system outage caused by a "cybersecurity incident."

The company isn't elaborating on the scope or the breach or what was affected.

In a statement, the company representative said IT staff members "are working around the clock to get our systems back up as quickly as possible."

Statement from Molson Coors Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer Adam Collins

"Molson Coors experienced a systems outage that was caused by a cybersecurity incident. We have engaged a leading forensic IT firm to assist our investigation into the incident and are working around the clock to get our systems back up as quickly as possible. We will continue to communicate with our business partners with updates."