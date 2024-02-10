Candles sold at Whitefish Bay store spark 'blasphemy' protest

article

A Whitefish Bay protest took issue with candles on sale during a small business' "Swiftie Super Bowl Eve Party" on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The group gathered outside Mixed Bag MKE on Silver Spring Drive with signs mentioning love for God, as well as "blasphemy" and "sacrilege." One man told FOX6 News that prayer candles featuring Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were among the reasons for the protest.

"We see this as a mockery of Jesus and Mary, Jesus and Mary are not a joke. We hold them very close to our hearts," said protester Evan Olwell. "These images are even more dear to us than images of family members."

Despite all the uproar, the store posted it had one of its busiest days ever and raised $360 for Street Angels – a Milwaukee homeless outreach organization.

Swift and Kelce were not the only high-profile figures featured on the candles; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, actor Ryan Gosling, late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and others were also seen on candles inside the store.

No matter how much bad blood may have been felt Saturday, Wisconsinites are expected to party much like the rest of the country as Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Swift is expected to attend.