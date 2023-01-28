Sweetly Baked: Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery
MILWAUKEE - Sweetly Baked is Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery. Sweetly Baked is elevating its pop-up retail shopping and private event experiences with a custom-designed and built mobile dessert bar.
The gourmet treats that Sweetly Baked always offers will still be available, as well as a few new ones. Keep an eye out for more pictures and dessert bar details soon on their website: www.sweetlybaked.com.