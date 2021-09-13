Suzanne Spencer is back; explains where she has been for 6 weeks

FOX6's Suzanne Spencer explains where she has been the past few weeks
MILWAUKEE - Suzanne Spencer is back! If you're been wondering where she has been, you are not alone.
A while back, Suzanne mentioned she was having headaches. Well, doctors found a small, benign mass in her head -- and they were able to successfully remove it.
Neurosurgeon Nathan Zwagerman from Froedtert Hospital joined the WakeUp team to talk more about Suzanne's surgery – and the process of recovery.
Suzanne Spencer is back from surgery to remove a benign tumor from her brain. The WakeUp team speaks with the surgeon involved in the process.
