Suzanne Spencer is back; explains where she has been for 6 weeks

Suzanne Spencer is back! If you're been wondering where she has been, you are not alone.

A while back, Suzanne mentioned she was having headaches. Well, doctors found a small, benign mass in her head -- and they were able to successfully remove it.

Neurosurgeon Nathan Zwagerman from Froedtert Hospital joined the WakeUp team to talk more about Suzanne's surgery – and the process of recovery.