Suzanne Spencer is back; explains where she has been for 6 weeks

FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

FOX6's Suzanne Spencer explains where she has been the past few weeks

Suzanne Spencer is back! If you're been wondering where she has been, you are not alone.

MILWAUKEE - Suzanne Spencer is back! If you're been wondering where she has been, you are not alone.

A while back, Suzanne mentioned she was having headaches. Well, doctors found a small, benign mass in her head -- and they were able to successfully remove it.

Neurosurgeon Nathan Zwagerman from Froedtert Hospital joined the WakeUp team to talk more about Suzanne's surgery – and the process of recovery.

Surgeon talks about Suzanne Spencer's recent brain surgery

Suzanne Spencer is back from surgery to remove a benign tumor from her brain. The WakeUp team speaks with the surgeon involved in the process.

