SUV, dump truck collide; Sheboygan police say 3 people hurt

Sheboygan police say three people were hurt following a collision between an SUV and dump truck in the Town of Plymouth on Friday morning, Aug. 5.

A news release indicates the wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at State Highway 57 and County Road J. The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV operated by a 42-year-old Grafton woman was eastbound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign at State Highway 57. After stopping, officials say she pulled out into the path of a dump truck being operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel.

The operator of the SUV has minor injuries. Her passenger, a 22-year-old female from Port Washington, had serious injuries. The dump truck driver has minor injuries. All three were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Officials say the crash resulted in the dump truck entering a waterway. The DNR responded. The road was closed for numerous hours and is now open again.

The following public safety agencies assisted in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, City of Plymouth Police Department, Elkhart Lake Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DNR, Orange Cross Ambulance, Plymouth Fire Department and Jaws unit, and the Sheboygan County Highway Department.