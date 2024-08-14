SUV crash at Franklin High School; Appleton man charged

article

A 41-year-old Appleton man faces charges after a crash at Franklin High School on Aug 8. The accused is Nathan Zuberbier – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Possession of narcotic drugs

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts)

According to the criminal complaint, police were sent to Franklin High School on Thursday, Aug. 8 for a report of a vehicle crash. When officers got to the scene, they found an SUV with the defendant, Nathan Zuberbier, unconscious in the driver's seat. The car was in a ditch by the wooded area. Officers administered Narcan on the defendant -- as did the fire department a while later.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says a "search of the car revealed a Crown Royal whiskey bag on the front passenger seat. Inside the bag was a red straw, a razor blade, a hotel key car with marks on it and a Juicy Fruit gum package. Within the gun package was suspected narcotics a brown substance and a white rock-like substance." Those substances were tested. One tested positive for amphetamines and one for heroin.

A witness told officers she saw the SUV "driving at a high rate of speed in the parking lot," the complaint says. The woman also "saw that her own car was hit from the tree the Honda had struck."

Three other witnesses shared similar stories.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Zuberbier made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Cash bond was set at $1,000.