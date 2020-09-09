Suspended vaccine testing no cause for concern, research CEO says

Final testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine has been suspended after pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said on Tuesday, Sept. 9 that a test subject became ill.

The company's announcement may leave some people concerned about adverse side effects to a potential COVID-19 vaccine -- but not the CEO of Spaulding Clinical in West Bend.

"There are very strict protocols in place to ensure everything is looked at if an event like that happens to ensure it's not coming from the study drug," said CEO Cassie Erato.

Erato said it is common for vaccine trials to start and stop before reaching a conclusion. She said it shouldn't prevent you from rolling up your sleeve for the shot when it is finally ready.

"It is a really good example that safety is first in every clinical trial," Erato said.

Cassie Erato, CEO of Spaulding Clinical

Advertisement

Spaulding Clinical is also hard at work on its own trial for a coronavirus treatment.

"Things to support lung function, antibodies -- there are a lot of different treatment options being developed and we are involved in some of those," said Erato.

Beginning in November, Spaulding will house 40 volunteers staying overnight for up to a month.

"We see a lot of people looking to help research, and they have relatives who have conditions and they want to come in and participate in that," Erato said. "There's also supplemental income."

Depending on the length of the study, volunteers can be paid between $2,000 and $15,000.

There are about 200 clinical staff researchers at Spaulding Clinical working on this particular trial.