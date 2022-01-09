Suspect wanted in Home Depot theft

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a retail theft on Dec. 20.

An unknown male suspect stole merchandise without attempting to make payment.

The suspect left in an unknown dark-colored sedan.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area of the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact MFPD Officer Kaiser at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #22-000657. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

