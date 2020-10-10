Suspect wanted in burglary of Menomonee Falls business

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating a man accused of breaking into a business and stealing a Dewalt impact and hammer drill around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He was last seen operating a newer model gray Nissan with black rims.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Any agency with information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle, contact Menomonee Falls Police Department reference case #20-031465.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.