Suspect sought in Bayside attempted armed robbery; 2 in custody

The Bayside Police Department is seeking a third suspect involved in an attempted armed robbery that took place on Saturday morning, Oct. 10.

Police said three suspects were involved in the incident near Brown Deer Road and Port Washington Road around 5:45 a.m.

The victim of the attempted robbery was in his vehicle at the intersection when he was approached by the suspects. One suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded the vehicle. The victim then fled and called 911.

In conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, two suspects -- ages 14 and 17 -- were taken into custody without incident.

The third suspect, who was not apprehended, is described as a younger male, Black, with dreadlocks.

A loaded semi-automatic handgun, believed to be used in the attempted robbery, was found in the area near a school.

Anyone with information regarding the third suspect's identity is asked to call Bayside police at 414-351-9900.

Charges for the 17-year-old arrested will be referred to circuit court, and charges for the 14-year-old will be referred to juvenile court.