Suspect sought by fed agents fatally shoots himself near 32nd and Lincoln

A man who federal agents were trying to take into custody on Milwaukee's south side on Monday, Sept. 14 fatally shot himself, officials said.

Officials say the 23-year-old suspect was spotted around 2:45 p.m. near 32nd and Lincoln. Officials say that suspect discharged a weapon, fatally shooting himself.

Milwaukee police said in a brief news conference that no agents were injured -- and none of them fired their firearms.

Death investigation near 32nd and Lincoln, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department Homicide Division is now investigating this incident.