Susan G. Komen executive director diagnosed with breast cancer again

Her first diagnosis was 14 years ago. She fought it and beat it. Now, the Nikki Panico, the executive director of Susan G. Komen Wisconsin, has breast cancer again.

"I thought it was dead scar tissue, infected scar tissue," Panico said.

Panico said at first, she thought nothing of it – the irritated skin beneath her breast. She was more than a decade in remission, had five years of hormone therapy and both breasts removed. Panico had every reason to believe her breast cancer fight was behind her. But when the scabbing and pain symptoms did not go away, Panico called her doctor to get them checked out.

Nikki Panico

"I think it's every cancer survivor's worst nightmare to hear the words for a second time; that your cancer has returned. I wasn't expecting to hear that," Panico said.

A biopsy confirmed a familiar foe was back.

Panico's mother and aunt both died from the disease. That, and her diagnosis, actually are what led her to Susan G. Komen. But going public with her new diagnosis?

"I didn't want to put fear in the eyes of other survivors. But I knew ultimately by sharing – one, it can create some awareness of physical signs of breast cancer that many women don't think of – but there are other physical signs," Panico said.

And trust your gut. Right after Panico was diagnosed on Oct. 31, 2023, she had left breast tissue removed for a second time. She also just finished radiation.

"I still have another surgery to go and continue, but I'm feeling really strong and really confident that I will beat this cancer," Panico said.

Nikki Panico

Panico is breaking her silence to show women that breast cancer treatments are improving all the time – thanks to organizations like Susan G. Komen. Panico said she is filled with gratitude and hope – and ready to beat cancer once again.

"And there's part of me, depending on what you think of the big universe, that maybe I was rediagnosed so that i could renew this fight," Panico said.

Help for those in need

Many women cannot afford the screenings that could save their lives, but there are resources to help them. Susan G. Komen has a helpline at 877-GO-KOMEN (465-6636).

The 2024 "More Than Pink Walk" is scheduled to Sunday, Sept. 22 at Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee's lakefront.