'Surge of absences' means virtual learning for some KUSD students

Students at some schools in the Kenosha Unified School District will begin virtual classes starting Monday, Sept. 21 "due to a surge of employee absences."

The announcement came in a statement from a KUSD spokeswoman late Sunday.

The statement is as follows:

"Good evening, KUSD families.

"We genuinely apologize for this very late communication. Due to a surge of employee absences being reported for tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 21, we must move Bradford, Harborside, Indian Trail, LakeView, Lincoln, Reuther and Tremper to virtual learning for the upcoming week due to a lack of coverage for in-person learning.

"Students at each of these schools will be expected to log in for classes at their scheduled time from Monday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Sept. 25, in order to be marked present.

"Again, we apologize for this late notice and for the inconvenience this may cause our families."